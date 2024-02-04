Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,920 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $13,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

