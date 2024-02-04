Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Danaher Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DHR opened at $246.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.96. The stock has a market cap of $182.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $248.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

