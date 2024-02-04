Spire Wealth Management Buys 4,869 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.26.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.