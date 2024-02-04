Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $16,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV opened at $80.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.44. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

