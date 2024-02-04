Spire Wealth Management Purchases 8,210 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 142.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,986 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank raised its position in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Adobe Stock Up 1.1 %

ADBE stock opened at $634.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

