Spire Wealth Management Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $23,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,659,000 after acquiring an additional 147,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,345,000 after acquiring an additional 819,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,426,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $175.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.42. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.34.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

