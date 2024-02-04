Spire Wealth Management Raises Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.96. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $60.70.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

