Spire Wealth Management Sells 6,796 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,377 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,796 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $424.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $283.60 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $404.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $379.00 price objective (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

