Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Trading Up 1.1%

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as 25.10 and last traded at 25.06. 576,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 818,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at 24.78.
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 17.81.
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Company Profile
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
