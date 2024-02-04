Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Trading Up 1.1%

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as 25.10 and last traded at 25.06. 576,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 818,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at 24.78.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 17.81.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.