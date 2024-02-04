Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of SXI stock opened at $149.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Standex International has a 12-month low of $111.02 and a 12-month high of $168.81.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Standex International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,750.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 569,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.