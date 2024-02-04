Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.82. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Starbucks by 8,677.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

