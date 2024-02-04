Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.82. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,473 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

