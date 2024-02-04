Status (SNT) Market Cap Hits $148.10 Million

Status (SNT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0382 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $148.10 million and $1.77 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00016433 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00016812 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,692.26 or 1.00044261 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011185 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.40 or 0.00174353 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,875,440,739 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,875,440,738.64392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03839525 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $1,707,570.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

