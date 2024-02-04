Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STLA. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Stellantis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stellantis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.85.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stellantis

Stellantis Trading Up 1.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellantis

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $451,611,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 100,358.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,714,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972,806 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $57,088,000. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.