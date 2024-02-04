Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 252,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,915 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $11,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,991,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,052,000 after buying an additional 91,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,683,000 after buying an additional 21,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,815,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,697,000 after buying an additional 85,390 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,795,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,074,000 after buying an additional 418,922 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $62.32. 104,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,749. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STC shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

