Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) a C$14.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price target on Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark dropped their target price on Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Sylogist Stock Performance

Sylogist stock opened at C$8.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$206.00 million, a P/E ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.32. Sylogist has a 52 week low of C$4.62 and a 52 week high of C$8.85.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. Sylogist had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of C$16.77 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sylogist will post 0.2504288 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylogist Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

