StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

BYFC opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.61. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,471,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Broadway Financial by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 74,096 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadway Financial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 16,328 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Broadway Financial by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

