StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Price Performance

Shares of CIZN stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. Citizens has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. The company has a market cap of $43.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of -0.01.

Citizens Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Citizens’s payout ratio is currently 193.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

About Citizens

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Citizens by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Citizens by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citizens by 74.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Citizens by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

