StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of CIZN stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. Citizens has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. The company has a market cap of $43.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of -0.01.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Citizens’s payout ratio is currently 193.95%.
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
