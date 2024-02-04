StockNews.com Begins Coverage on EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of EchoStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

EchoStar Stock Performance

EchoStar stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $413.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EchoStar news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 59.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,090,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter worth $10,155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EchoStar by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after acquiring an additional 531,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth $5,660,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in EchoStar by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 317,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

See Also

