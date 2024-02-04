StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of THM stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $123.81 million, a PE ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 1.13.
In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 2,268,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,371,326.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
