StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.93.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Moleculin Biotech

In other Moleculin Biotech news, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 188,404 shares of Moleculin Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $129,998.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,807.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 231,883 shares of company stock worth $159,999 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

