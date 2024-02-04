StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89. ARCA biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $2.32.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.