StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Price Performance

Shares of LEJU stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. Leju has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

Get Leju alerts:

Institutional Trading of Leju

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Leju at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

