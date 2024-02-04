StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:TUP opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $76.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.86.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 10.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,676,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 158,567 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 275.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 417,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 306,237 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 263.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.