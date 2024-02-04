StockNews.com Lowers Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) to Sell

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $24.74 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $26,656.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 8,407 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $196,471.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,166.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $26,656.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,299 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,855 over the last three months. 82.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 29.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 1,060.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 53.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,297,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,646,000 after buying an additional 2,196,409 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,836,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,009,000 after buying an additional 2,064,303 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.