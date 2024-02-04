StockNews.com Lowers M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Wedbush downgraded M/I Homes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $125.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.41. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $140.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,385,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

