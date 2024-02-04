StockNews.com Lowers Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $411.06.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $411.22 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $245.61 and a 52-week high of $415.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $382.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

