StockNews.com Lowers Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $70.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $72.29.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $3,017,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,791,580.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,926,795.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,456,856 over the last ninety days. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

