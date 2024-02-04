StockNews.com Lowers PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.06.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PulteGroup
PulteGroup Stock Down 0.7 %
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.
PulteGroup Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.
PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Institutional Trading of PulteGroup
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 248.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 191,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 136,370 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PulteGroup
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.