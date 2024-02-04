StockNews.com Lowers PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.7 %

PulteGroup stock opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $110.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.82 and a 200 day moving average of $86.64.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 248.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 191,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 136,370 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.