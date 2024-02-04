StockNews.com Upgrades Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Whirlpool from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.60.

Whirlpool stock opened at $110.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $160.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.60.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 160.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Whirlpool by 88.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 52.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

