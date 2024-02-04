Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $360.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SYK. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $331.52.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $342.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $302.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $342.88. The firm has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,539,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,957 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

