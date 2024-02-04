Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.170–0.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $113.0 million-$117.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.3 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRDX. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Surmodics from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Surmodics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surmodics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Surmodics Price Performance

Shares of Surmodics stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $31.77. The stock had a trading volume of 64,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,187. Surmodics has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $39.41. The company has a market cap of $452.09 million, a P/E ratio of 83.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.37. Surmodics had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surmodics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surmodics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter worth $654,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surmodics

(Get Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Featured Stories

