Susquehanna Cuts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $150.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UPS. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.76.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $141.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.13. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

