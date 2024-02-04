Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Parker-Hannifin worth $160,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.64.
Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $510.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $300.86 and a 1 year high of $514.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $456.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.98.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
