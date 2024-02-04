Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,588,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 809,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of CSX worth $202,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 181.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 558.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.