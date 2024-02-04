Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,308,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $199,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 33.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 33,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 23.1% in the third quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 426,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,049,000 after acquiring an additional 79,982 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $276,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $34,257,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 6.0% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $188.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $188.93. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.55.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on WM

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

