Swiss National Bank Sells 109,100 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 983,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 109,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Palo Alto Networks worth $230,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,048 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.7% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 82.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 22,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.15.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.5 %

PANW opened at $345.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.11 and a 12-month high of $350.60. The firm has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.06, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

