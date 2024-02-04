Swiss National Bank Sells 26,500 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $177,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,213 shares of company stock valued at $14,028,182 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,020.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $1,047.31 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $776.43 and a 1 year high of $1,054.57. The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $975.17 and a 200 day moving average of $951.37.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

