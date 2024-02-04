Swiss National Bank Sells 60,500 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Synopsys worth $224,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Synopsys by 351.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Synopsys by 15.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,698,457,000 after purchasing an additional 836,667 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 2,262.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 757,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 725,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $552.05 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.97 and a 1-year high of $573.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $529.02 and its 200 day moving average is $489.23. The company has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.53, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

