Swiss National Bank Sells 93,200 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 750,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $165,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 6.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in General Dynamics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 40.4% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $265.27 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $269.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.36. The firm has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

