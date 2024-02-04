Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,881,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 241,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $238,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 154,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $17,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

EOG Resources stock opened at $110.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.60. The company has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

