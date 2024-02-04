Synapse Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $123.75 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Synapse has a total market cap of $123.75 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Synapse has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 211,285,880 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

