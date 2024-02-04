Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Acquires 70,715 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,715 shares during the quarter. PDD makes up approximately 12.3% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $54,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 100.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 16.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 30.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 16.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PDD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.

NASDAQ PDD traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $124.59. 7,930,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,721,134. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.81 and a 200-day moving average of $113.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $152.99. The stock has a market cap of $164.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

