Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Acquires Shares of 613 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 613 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FICO traded up $12.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,255.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,733. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,173.38 and a 200 day moving average of $992.71. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $650.00 and a one year high of $1,307.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $24,495,056. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FICO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

