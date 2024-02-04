Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Grows Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 63.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total value of $5,862,309.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,575,346.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $469.89. 453,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,965. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $471.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.92.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

