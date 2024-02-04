Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,385 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in KE by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of KE by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KE stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,019,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,051,473. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.74.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.02. KE had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

