Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 65.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,157 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.9% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,223,209 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $5.00 on Friday, hitting $709.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,348. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $465.33 and a twelve month high of $714.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $657.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $314.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

