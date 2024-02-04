Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Lowers Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 1.4% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after acquiring an additional 44,966 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,417,000 after acquiring an additional 113,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock traded up $6.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.55. 1,276,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.29 and a 200-day moving average of $252.61. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.26 and a 52-week high of $301.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.67.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,404,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,404,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,361,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,850 shares of company stock valued at $19,256,494. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

