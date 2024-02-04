Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.6% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $21,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 33,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,794,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,328,426,000 after purchasing an additional 666,826 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 129.2% during the third quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 20,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.75. 10,043,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,702,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $118.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

