Tangible One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,597.86 (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Tangible has a market cap of $73.55 million and approximately $2,597.86 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can now be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00005296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tangible has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.27361131 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $2,107.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

